Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was believed to be turning into Stamford Road (above left) when he was hit

A cyclist has died after being hit by a van in Greater Manchester.

Police said the man, who was in his 60s, was struck by a silver Ford Transit while turning into Stamford Road from Huddersfield Road in Lees, Oldham, at about 17:15 BST on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital, but died a short time later, a spokesman said.

A 35-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, remains in police custody.

Appealing for information, PC Joanne Worsley said the man's death was "tragic", adding: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man at this incredibly sad time."

