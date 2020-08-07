Image copyright Google Image caption The body of 50-year-old Nadeem Butt was found a home in Woodlands Street, Cheetham Hill

A man has been found dead at a house in Manchester after he was "seriously assaulted", police have said.

The man's body was found at about 14:00 BST after paramedics were called to a home on Woodlands Street in the Cheetham Hill area.

The victim was later identified as 50-year-old Nadeem Butt.

Greater Manchester Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Butt had been attacked and a murder investigation had been launched.

Det Ch Insp Liam Boden said officers wanted to "express our deepest sympathies" to the family.

He continued: "This is an extremely fast-moving investigation and one that has a dedicated number of detectives working around the clock.

"A priority for us at the moment is to piece together Nadeem's last movements and ascertain when he was most likely to have been killed."

No arrested had been made, the force said.

