Hulme crash: Boy, 6, on bike dies after being hit by car

  • 10 August 2020
the junction of Wilmott Street and Chevril Close Image copyright Google
Image caption It happened at the junction of Wilmott Street and Chevril Close in Hulme

A six-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle has died after being hit by a car in Manchester in a "devastating collision".

It happened at the junction of Wilmott Street and Chevril Close in Hulme at about 17:55 BST on Sunday.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving before being released under investigation.

Sgt Joseph Barron said: "This was a devastating collision. Our thoughts are with the boy's loved ones at what is understandably a heart-breaking time for them.

"I would appeal to anyone with dashcam footage from the area shortly before or at the time of the incident to contact us."

