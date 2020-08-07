Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called by the ambulance service to Wigan Parish Church

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in the grounds of a church.

Police were called to Wigan Parish Church on the town's Bishopgate amid concerns for a man at 19:50 BST on Thursday.

The 34-year-old victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrested men are aged 18, 19 and 30, and an 18-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

Greater Manchester Police said inquiries were ongoing but initial findings suggested there had been an "altercation".

Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw a group of men in the area between 19:00 and 19:30 or anyone acting suspiciously nearby to come forward.

Image copyright Empics

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk