Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found at a home in Mesnes Road, Swinley

A woman has been found dead at a house in Greater Manchester, prompting a murder investigation.

The 48-year-old's body was found at the home on Mesnes Road in Swinley, Wigan, at about 23:00 BST on Thursday, police said.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Greater Manchester Police said the investigation was at an early stage and officers were keeping an "open mind" about the circumstances.

Det Insp Neil Lawless said: "We are still working to establish how the woman passed away and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk