Police have warned action will be taken over "blatant breaches" of Greater Manchester's lockdown where Covid-19 has been declared a major incident.

It is forbidden for people in Greater Manchester and east Lancashire to meet other households in their homes or gardens following a spike in cases.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said its officers would be out in force at the weekend to ensure compliance.

If rules are flouted "we will take action", a deputy chief constable said.

The new restrictions, which came into force on Wednesday, mean people from different households can not meet in homes or private gardens.

They also ban members of two different households from mixing in pubs and restaurants, although individual households will still be able to visit such hospitality venues.

Those who flout the law face fines of £100 rising to a maximum of £3,200.

GMP said last weekend it had received almost 900 calls in relation to Covid-19, with about 750 reports of house parties, street parties and other gatherings.

It said this was up 1,614% from the previous weekend when it only received 44 calls in relation to breaches.

Deputy chief constable Ian Pilling said: "We completely understand these latest restrictions are hugely disheartening; but it's really important we stick to them in order to reduce infection rates and keep our loved ones safe."

"It's incredibly important we continue to take [coronavirus] seriously."

"Last weekend, after the new guidance had been issued, we received hundreds of calls in relation to house parties and large gatherings," he said.

"Not only does this put significant strain on already stretched resources, but it also poses a huge public health risk.

"We've also seen an increase in crime levels since the easing of lockdown and now the demand has reached even greater levels due to blatant breaches of Covid-19 legislation."

He added: "If people flout the regulations and demonstrate a blatant disregard for the health warnings, this is an offence and we will take action."

