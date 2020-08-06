Image copyright Google Image caption The building in Crown Square was deep cleaned as a precaution

Manchester Crown Court has temporarily closed after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Staff and members of the public were told to leave the Crown Square building on Thursday morning before it reopened at 14:15 BST.

Some hearings were moved to the city's Minshull Street Crown Court or held remotely.

A deep clean was carried out as a precautionary measure, a spokesman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service said.

He added that the staff member affected provided all the necessary details to the NHS Test and Trace.

The court was scheduled to reopen later.