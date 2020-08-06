Image copyright Google Image caption "Preventive measures" have been put in place at the Manchester Delivery Office on Oldham Road, Royal Mail said.

Nineteen workers have tested positive for Covid-19 at a Royal Mail sorting office, union leaders have confirmed.

A mobile testing unit is being set up at the Manchester Delivery Office on Oldham Road and a programme of contact tracing has begun.

Director of Public Health for Manchester David Regan said all partners "acted quickly" to "contain and limit further potential spread".

Staff at the centre are working as normal and the centre remains open.

A Royal Mail spokesman said there had been extensive cleaning at the site and a range of "preventive measures" put in place to "resolve any areas of concern".

"Following further positive tests for coronavirus at the Manchester Delivery Office, as a precautionary measure, we are working with Public Health England to provide tests for all of our staff from a mobile unit on site. An enhanced clean of the building has already been carried out.

"We have put in place a range of preventive measures to protect both our customers and our colleagues. As well as encouraging good hand hygiene, standard ways of working have been revised to ensure that colleagues stay two metres apart at all times.

He added that all staff had been briefed on social distancing measures jointly agreed by local management and the Communication Workers' Union (CWU).

Mr Regan said efforts had begun to trace everyone who has had contact with those who tested positive.

"We have been testing staff - and have arranged for a mobile testing unit to go to the site for the rest of the week - and contact tracing is already under way.

"According to government guidance, the period of self-isolation for any contact is 14 days. We will be working with Royal Mail until that period of time has ended to ensure all the relevant action has been taken.

"At this stage everyone who has tested positive has been given specific advice to monitor their health."

A spokesman for the CWU said the union was working with health and safety representatives on site and expected all staff to be tested in the next three days.

