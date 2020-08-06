Cars destroyed in fire at Stockport Land Rover showroom
A number of vehicles have been destroyed in a blaze at a Land Rover showroom which broke out overnight.
The fire at the Guy Salmon dealership in Stockport broke out at about 01:30 BST, Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said.
The blaze involved a number of vehicles and a building, according to the fire service.
Crews remain at the scene damping down and residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.
