Image copyright ASP Image caption The blaze broke out in the early hours

A number of vehicles have been destroyed in a blaze at a Land Rover showroom which broke out overnight.

The fire at the Guy Salmon dealership in Stockport broke out at about 01:30 BST, Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said.

The blaze involved a number of vehicles and a building, according to the fire service.

Crews remain at the scene damping down and residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Image copyright ASP Image caption The fire destroyed a number of vehicles

