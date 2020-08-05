Image caption The assault was "incredibly distressing" for the victims, Det Insp Claire Moss said

Two elderly woman have been sexually assaulted in a care home, police said.

A man "entered the premises by unknown means" in Taylor Street, Gorton, Manchester shortly before 03:30 BST on Monday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

GMP said it was investigating who the attacker was and how he got in.

The offender is described by police as being black, well spoken and smelling strongly of body odour.

No arrests have been made.

Det Insp Claire Moss said: "This incident is incredibly distressing for the victims, their loved ones and staff at the care home.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly who this man is and how he entered the care home."

The offender was wearing a hoodie and shorts at the time of the attack, GMP said.

Security had been tightened at the care home.

The force appealed to anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in recent weeks to contact them as soon as possible.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk