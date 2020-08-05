Image copyright Google Image caption The woman, who was seven months pregnant, was attacked in Nicolas Road, Chorlton

A pregnant woman was attacked by thieves who knocked her to the ground and stole her car.

The victim was parking her Audi in Nicolas Road in Chorlton, Manchester, when she was approached by four teenagers on Monday, police said.

One charged at her, knocking her to the ground, before the gang - all believed to be aged 17 to 18 - drove away.

Greater Manchester Police described it as an "appalling crime" which "beggars belief".

The force said the woman, who is seven months pregnant, was in the area at about 22:00 BST when the gang struck.

They drove away towards Oswald Road and the vehicle was later found in Hulme.

PC Colin Ridgway said: "Thankfully the lady was left unharmed but has been left understandably shaken and upset.

"It beggars belief that someone could do this to a woman who is clearly pregnant. We are doing all that we can to support her and to find the men responsible for this appalling crime."

One was described by police as white, slim, wearing red gloves, a grey hoodie and black bomber jacket, a blue disposable mask and a black skull cap.

The second was black and wearing a black bomber jacket with white zip and purple lining with grey tracksuit bottoms and a black rucksack.

The third was black and wearing a blue jacket and white trainers.

The fourth offender was described as mixed race, with dark curly hair and wearing a blue disposable facemask.

