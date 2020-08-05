Image copyright Reuters Image caption Figures show just over half of people (53%) in Greater Manchester have been contacted by the NHS Test and Trace system

Failings of the NHS Test and Trace system are "hampering" efforts to bring Greater Manchester's coronavirus spikes under control, the mayor has said.

Official figures show just over half of contacts in the region (53%) had been successfully traced up to 4 August.

Mayor Andy Burnham said contact tracing was "critical" to tackling the virus and the "system is not doing that".

The government has been approached for comment.

There has been widespread criticism of the NHS Test and Trace system with claims that it was "not fast enough"

Image copyright GMCA Image caption In the third column, the data shows a success rate of those contacted per borough, ranging from 47% in Oldham to 61% in Trafford

Mr Burnham said failings in the system were "hampering our ability to control the virus" and a local approach was required.

"We've got to decide - and decide very quickly - where are we going with this system before we get into the depths of a difficult winter without a vaccine... August is the month to fix this."

The mayor said he wanted a new protocol which would involve the NHS passing on details to local teams and asked for extra resources to support door-to-door tracing.

'Inhumane'

New lockdown laws banning residents from visiting people's homes and gardens in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of Yorkshire came into force on 5 August following a spike in cases of Covid-19.

The new measures were introduced four days after vulnerable people were encouraged by the government to stop shielding and told they could no longer claim for statutory sick pay.

Mr Burnham said ending shielding support was "inhumane" and was giving "mixed messages".

"It cannot be right at a time when you're asking people to observe extra rules, but you're saying it's okay for people who have been shielding to be going to the shops again."

