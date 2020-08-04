Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption The sisters all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud

Three "brazen" sisters who spent more than £62,000 using card details from stolen till receipts have been jailed.

Lyndsey, Emmiline and Sarah Burdon, made 150 fraudulent transactions in restaurants and shops across the North West, Yorkshire and Leicestershire, Chester Crown Court heard.

The sisters, from Manchester, all admitted conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

Judge Steven Everett said they had shown "a lot of front".

The court heard the sisters and their friend Sonia Malhi had stolen till receipts from restaurants, spas and hotels and used them to spend other people's money on luxury goods, holidays and services such as haircuts.

The women would provide the stolen card details when asked for payment, claiming their cards were damaged.

They also returned some items, using their own cards to collect refunds to ensure they pocketed more than £16,000.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption The sisters were caught on CCTV many times, including at a hotel in Cheshire

The court heard some stores lost more money than they made in a week and in one case, an employee almost lost their job because they failed to spot the fraudulent transaction.

Sion ap Mihangel, prosecuting, said the fraud "occurred on a regular basis and continued despite [lockdown] restrictions", adding that they had targeted off licences and garages during lockdown and bought alcohol, cigarettes and hundreds of National Lottery tickets.

All four women pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, with 36-year-old Lyndsey, 29-year-old Emmiline and Malhi, 37, admitting further charges of theft.

Emmiline also admitted driving while disqualified and possession of counterfeit money and Mahli pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption During lockdown, the women targeted garages and off licences

Lyndsey Burdon, of Brynorme Road, Crumpsall, was jailed for 26 months; Emmiline Burdon, of Riverdale Road, Higher Blackley, was jailed for 22 months; Sarah Burdon, 40, of Evesham Road, Blackley, was given a 18-week sentence; and Malhi, of Hobson Crescent, Audenshaw, will be sentenced at a later date.

Judge Everett said it was "quite obvious you had disadvantaged childhoods", but added: "You can't live off that for the rest of your lives."

The judge said they "had to be pretty brazen about what you did".

