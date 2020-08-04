Image copyright ASP Image caption The stabbing happened in the Moss Side area of Manchester

A man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in a disturbance in Manchester.

Mohamoud Mohamed, 17, died on Henbury Street, Moss Side, on 26 July. Four other people were injured.

Daneaco Reid, 19, of Broadfield Road, Moss Side, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

A 17-year-old, who legally cannot be named because of his age, has previously been charged with murder.

Greater Manchester Police would not confirm if any action had been taken against a 16-year-old boy previously arrested on suspicion of murder.

Four other boys, who were held in relation to the teenager's death, will face no further action.

