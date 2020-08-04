Image copyright PA Media Image caption The company said the closure was a precaution

A McDonald's restaurant has closed after five staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The fast food chain said the branch in Stockport, Greater Manchester, had been shut temporarily as a precautionary measure.

In a tweet, MP Navendu Mishra said he had been contacted by "worried" employees who worked at the Wellington Road South outlet.

McDonald's said customer and staff safety was an "absolute priority".

Its statement on Monday, the chain said: "We have proactively decided to temporarily close our Stockport restaurant as a precautionary measure following a rise of Covid-19 cases in the local area with five of our employees testing positive.

"We have been in contact with all the restaurant employees and also with Public Health England and the environmental health officer."

It said the branch would reopen "as soon as we feel we can."

Mr Mishra said he had contacted McDonald's management and also discussed the outbreak with the Bakers Union.

The company said the affected staff had been advised to isolate.

