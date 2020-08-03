Image caption The Belle Vue Stadium was home to greyhound and stock car racing

Manchester's Belle Vue greyhound racing stadium will not reopen after its operators said the coronavirus lockdown had a "particularly negative effect".

The stadium in Gorton was built in 1926 and has also been used for speedway and stock car racing.

Last year planning permission was granted for almost 250 houses and flats to be built at the site.

Operators Arena Racing Company (ARC) said all the employees would be made redundant.

It said: "As a stadium that relies heavily on attendance, catering and hospitality, the national lockdown has had a particularly negative effect on Belle Vue, with racing behind closed doors simply unable to sustain the business."

The stadium was the last greyhound racing venue in Greater Manchester following the demise of Salford, White City in Trafford, and Bolton.

Image caption Around 250 homes are planned for the site

