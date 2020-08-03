Image copyright ASP Image caption Mohamoud Mohamed died in the disturbance and four other youths were also injured

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in a clash between two groups in Manchester.

Mohamoud Mohamed, 17, died on Henbury Street, Moss Side, on 26 July. Four other youths were injured in the fight.

The arrested 19-year-old is being held on suspicion of murder.

A 17-year-old, who legally cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with murder and was due before magistrates earlier.

Greater Manchester Police would not confirm if any action had been taken against a 16-year-old boy, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder.

Four other boys, who were held in relation to Mohamoud's death, have since been released and will face no further action.

