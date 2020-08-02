Image copyright Google Image caption The gathering prompted putting a dispersal order in place throughout the city of Salford

A "reckless" illegal gathering on the roof of a property in Salford has been broken up by police.

A group of up to 40 people were reported to be on top of the building in Worrall Street, Ordsall, setting up audio equipment on Saturday evening, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Supt Colette Rose, of Greater Manchester Police, said the breach of lockdown was "reckless behaviour".

A dispersal order was put in place but no arrests were made.

The force said many of those dispersed had travelled from outside the area.

Officers remained in the area to ensure people did not regroup.

"I would like to thank the vast majority of people who are complying with the Covid-19 restrictions and reporting those who aren't," she said.

"They are providing us with vital intelligence which is allowing us to safely disperse gatherings which we know could result in serious incidents."

