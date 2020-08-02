Image copyright ASP Image caption Mohamoud Mohamed, 17, died at the scene

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of another teenager who was stabbed in a clash between two groups in Manchester.

Mohamoud Mohamed, 17, died in Henbury Street, Moss Side, on 26 July. Four other youths were injured in the fight.

The charged teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Four boys who were also arrested have been released with no further action.

