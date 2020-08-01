Image copyright ASP Image caption Mohamoud Mohamed, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene in Henbury Street

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death.

Mohamoud Mohamed, 17, died at the scene after two groups clashed in Moss Side, Manchester, on Sunday, leaving four other boys with injuries.

The teenager, arrested on Friday, remains in police custody.

A 16-year-old was previously arrested on suspicion of murder. Four boys who were also arrested have been released with no further action.

During the clash two 15 year olds and a 17-year-old were also hurt, as well as a 16-year old who is in hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Benjamin Cottam said he hopes this latest arrest "demonstrates to Mohamoud's loved ones and members of the public that we are committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding this incident and exactly who was involved."

Image copyright ASP Image caption Police were called to a disturbance in Henbury Street on Sunday

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk