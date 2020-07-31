Image copyright Julia Quenzler

Former football coach and convicted paedophile Barry Bennell has pleaded guilty to nine sexual offences.

The 66-year-old former Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout, also known as Richard Jones, entered the pleas at Chester Crown Court.

He admitted nine offences, including indecent assault, in relation to two complainants between 1979 and 1988.

Bennell is currently serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted of 50 child sexual offences.