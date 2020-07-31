Barry Bennell: Ex-football coach admits more sexual offences
- 31 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Former football coach and convicted paedophile Barry Bennell has pleaded guilty to nine sexual offences.
The 66-year-old former Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout, also known as Richard Jones, entered the pleas at Chester Crown Court.
He admitted nine offences, including indecent assault, in relation to two complainants between 1979 and 1988.
Bennell is currently serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted of 50 child sexual offences.