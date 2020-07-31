Image copyright Peel Image caption The plans include the restoration of Hulton Hall Estate

A plan to build more than 1,000 homes, a hotel and golf course on part of a Grade II-listed estate can go ahead if Bolton is chosen to host the Ryder Cup, the secretary of state has ruled.

Bolton Council approved developer Peel's plans for Westhoughton's Hulton Park, despite hundreds of objections.

But the decision was called in because of the use of green belt land.

Robert Jenrick said it could go ahead if the proposed course won a bid to host the competition in 2031 or 2035.

The development was recommended for approval to the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government by a planning inspector, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Campaigner Sandra Hesketh said she felt "sick in her stomach", adding that she did not believe the inspector had "really understood our arguments, because she's discounted everything our expert witnesses argued".

"Harm to the green belt, the heritage - it just doesn't make any sense."

She said the "only good thing" was the clause about the Ryder Cup.

Richard Knight, Peel's director of land and communities, said he was "incredibly pleased" the scheme's "benefits" had been recognised by Mr Jenrick, adding: "This decision allows us to move to the next stage of making the project a reality."

The biennial golf competition, which pits the best American and European golfers against each other, takes place at a European venue every four years.

Due to Covid-19, the 2020 competition has been put back by a year and it has not yet been confirmed when its organisers will make a decision on a venue for the 2031 and 2035 tournaments.

