The leader of Manchester City Council has called for a "modification" of new lockdown rules, claiming some "go too far".

People living in Greater Manchester and other parts of northern England have been told they cannot mix with other households in private homes or gardens.

Sir Richard Leese said although urgent action was needed, "it needs to be proportionate".

People in Manchester have described their confusion at the sudden news.

Joyce Brindley, 75, from Marple, is currently shielding and said the measures were "very confusing".

"We have to obey the rules, but it is particularly devastating for those who are shielding," she said. "We were supposed to see our grandchildren for the first time since Christmas today."

Millions of people in parts of northern England are subject to the new restrictions, which ban separate households from meeting each other at home after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The rules affect people in Greater Manchester, east Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.

Sir Richard told BBC Radio Manchester: "Although I think we need to take urgent action, I think it needs to be proportionate, and I think there is possibly some of this where we need to be seeking minor modification from the secretary of state.

"There are some areas, for example gardens, where for the time being it just goes too far."

Zoe Patrick, 33, from Stockport, said the rules meant she and her husband would find it difficult to look after their son.

"This is now very difficult for us as we did have our son's grandparents over to help us... but now of course these new rules mean we can't do that so we will have to struggle on our own."

Jenny Cooper, 36, from Burnage, has Crohn's disease and so has been shielding since March.

She said: "It's really important to keep the vulnerable safe, but it does feel very sudden.

"We were on the cusp of freedom. It's disappointing as many of us feel left behind."

Manchester City Council said it wanted to take "preventative action early" to avoid a Leicester-style lockdown.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said "people should not go to the pub or hospitality venues with people from other households than their own".

"People should not be indoors with other households because that is how the virus spreads."

Mr Hancock added people were allowed to meet in "public places such as gardens".

Mayor Andy Burnham said the authorities "had to act on the evidence".

Mr Burnham said: "This is about people's homes... businesses are not directly affected by this if we do the right thing."

However, Conservative MP for Hazel Grove William Wragg said to apply the restrictions to all 10 boroughs was "not the right approach".

