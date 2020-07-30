Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Beirne "flouted" the terms of his suspended sentence by changing his name

A former mayor convicted of abusing young boys has been jailed after he changed his name in a bid to stand in local elections.

John Beirne, 59, tried to run in Wigan Borough Council elections in 2019 after changing his surname to Blondel, a court heard.

The ex-mayor of St Helens, Merseyside, was subject to conditions under the sex offenders' register at the time.

Beirne was jailed for 16 months at Bolton Crown Court.

It was the activation of a two-year suspended sentence he was made subject to after admitting historical sexual offences against boys in June 2017, police said.

His victims were aged between eight and 12.

Police said Beirne, of School Way, Pemberton, applied as an independent councillor in April 2019, weeks after changing his name to John Blondel on the electoral roll.

Council officers called police after discovering his real name.

Beirne answered "no comment" when interviewed by officers.

Det Sgt Rob Catmore said: "Had John Beirne continued to abide by the terms of his original sentence he could have avoided jail.

"I hope today's result sends a clear message to other offenders who think they can flout the terms of a suspended sentence."