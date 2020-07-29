Image copyright ASP Image caption The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Henbury Street

A 17-year-old stabbed to death in Manchester has been formally identified as Mamoud Mohammed, police have said.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene after two groups clashed in Moss Side on Sunday, leaving four others with injuries.

Officers have since arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of murder.

Two 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, who were arrested in connection with the stabbing, have been released with no further action being taken.

Three of the boys, who were initially arrested, suffered minor injuries in the incident while a 16-year-old boy was found close to the scene with potentially life-changing injuries.

Det Insp Benjamin Cottam has called for anyone with information to come forward, adding "a family have lost their son and it's vitally important that people do the right thing and come forward".

He added that he would also like to thank "the people of Moss Side, who have rallied around each other over the past few days and have shown great resolve".

