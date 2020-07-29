Image copyright PA Image caption Helen McCourt was murdered by Ian Simms in Billinge, Merseyside, in 1988

The mother of a 22-year-old insurance clerk murdered in 1988 has asked judges to quash a Parole Board decision to release her daughter's killer.

Marie McCourt, 77, from Billinge, near Wigan said Ian Simms had not revealed where Helen McCourt's body was hidden.

She said in November 2019 the Parole Board was wrong to agree to release Simms in February of this year.

Two judges are considering her judicial review application at a virtual hearing of the High Court.

Mrs McCourt argues Simms should not have been released until he had revealed the whereabouts of her daughter's body.

The parole board agreed he could be released on licence in February 2020.

Lady Justice Macur and Mr Justice Chamberlain have been told that Ms McCourt was murdered in Billinge, Merseyside, in February 1988 while on her way home.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Marie McCourt hoped her daughter's killer would never get parole

