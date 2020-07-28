Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hisham Muhammad allegedly researched how to modify a drone to use in an attack

An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group planned a "lone-wolf" drone attack, possibly targeting the British Army or police, a court has heard.

Officers found weapons including a tomahawk and a machete inside a house in Greater Manchester rented by Hisham Muhammad, the Old Bailey was told.

Prosecutors allege the 26-year-old researched how to modify a drone to be used in a terrorist attack.

Mr Muhammad denies engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism.

His cousin Faisal Abu Ahmad, 25, denies failing to alert authorities of the alleged attack plan.

Prosecutor Anne Whyte QC told the court Mr Muhammad held "strong extremist views" and had downloaded extremist content.

The Old Bailey heard the defendants, who shared a house in Victoria Avenue, Bury, received a visit from their landlord in June 2018 who felt "uneasy" after finding weapons inside.

'Blinding disorientation device'

During a search of the house, officers also discovered wooden lollipop sticks attached together with a battery and electrical component, jurors were told.

These items allegedly corresponded to sketches, which had details for modifying a drone to drop a device from it, the court heard.

Two painted eggs containing crushed chilli seeds and shards of glass were also found, which prosecutors claim could be used as a "blinding disorientation device".

Officers also recovered cardboard boxes with stab marks and two items of clothing damaged with "slash-type cuts".

Jurors heard Mr Muhammad had allegedly researched armed police and military bases in Manchester and attended an Army recruitment event, where he expressed an interest in signing up.

Mr Muhammad then walked to the nearby Castle Armoury Barracks, where he again showed interest in joining, prosecutors said.

It is claimed later that day, he searched online for "points of the human body for assault purposes".

The trial continues.