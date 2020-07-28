Image copyright OLI SCARFF Image caption Oldham has brought in new measures in a bid to avoid a local lockdown

New measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 have been introduced in Oldham following a "dramatic" rise in cases.

Residents are being asked not to have social visitors to their homes and to keep two metres apart when outside.

Anyone shielding has been asked to continue to do so until 14 August and care homes will not relax restrictions.

The new measures are essential to prevent a "strict local lockdown" like in Leicester, Oldham Council's deputy leader councillor Arooj Shah said.

"The best way to avoid infection is to limit contact with others as much as possible and to stay home wherever you can, including working from home," she added.

Oldham follows Rochdale, its neighbouring Greater Manchester borough, and Blackburn with Darwen and Pendle in Lancashire, in introducing new measures.

The new restrictions had been agreed "after the number of cases of coronavirus in the borough increased dramatically over the last week", Oldham Council said.

Two weeks ago Oldham was on Public Health England's "watchlist" as an area of concern but was removed last Thursday after new infections fell.

Now the data is showing another spike, with 114 cases recorded so far in the week to 24 July equivalent to more than 48 per 100,000 population and more than four times as many as the week before.

Oldham Council said a "significant proportion" of recent cases involve multiple people testing positive within a household.

This shows that the spread within a household is a "real issue", the council added.

Katrina Stephens, Director of Public Health for Oldham, urged residents to "all do our bit and stick to the restrictions," adding "we can help stop the spread of coronavirus, and protect ourselves and our loved ones".

