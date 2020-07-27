Image copyright Justin Eagleton Image caption Proceeds from the Manchester-inspired face masks will help support two charities

An artist hopes to give back to the city where he grew up by making face masks inspired by the "great and the good of Manchester".

Justin Eagleton has designed reusable masks with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to the Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity and Manchester Mind.

"It's about giving back and hopefully making a difference," Mr Eagleton said.

The project, named Maskchester, comes as face masks were made compulsory in shops in England on Friday.

The designs feature a range of people and places from the city as well as a thank you to the key workers of the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme is a collaboration between Mr Eagleton and Lisa Morton, founder of Roland Dransfield PR.

"It's my art with a heart," Mr Eagleton told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I've done a Manc tongue-in-cheek version and said 'we wear things differently here'.

"I think Manchester sets the standard for so many things. Music, culture, fashion. And for me we're the leaders."

