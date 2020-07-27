Image copyright PA Media Image caption Joshua Molnar pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a bladed article and handling stolen goods

A teenager has denied possessing a sheath knife in public and handling stolen goods.

Joshua Molnar, 18, pleaded not guilty at Stockport Magistrates' Court earlier to one count of possession of a bladed article and handling a stolen iPhone.

The charges date to between 16 February and 5 March 2019 in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

Mr Molnar, of The Shambles, Knutsford, was granted bail ahead of his next appearance at Chester Crown Court on 24 August.

