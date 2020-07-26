Manchester stabbing: Boy, 17, dead and three injured
- 26 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old has been stabbed to death and three others injured as two groups clashed in Manchester.
Police were called to a disturbance in Henbury Street, Rusholme, at about 19:30 BST.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were stabbed. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Greater Manchester Police said a 17-year-old boy arrested at the scene remains in custody.