Image copyright Google Image caption Two groups clashed in Henbury Street, Rusholme, at about 19:30 BST

A 17-year-old has been stabbed to death and three others injured as two groups clashed in Manchester.

Police were called to a disturbance in Henbury Street, Rusholme, at about 19:30 BST.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were stabbed. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Greater Manchester Police said a 17-year-old boy arrested at the scene remains in custody.