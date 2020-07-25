Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was struck as he was crossing Ryecroft Street

An eight year-old boy hit by a car as he tried to cross a road has died, police have said.

The boy died in hospital after the crash in Ryecroft Street, Ashton-Under-Lyne at about 20:15 BST on Thursday.

Two men, aged 33 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed pending further inquiries.

The older suspect was also arrested for driving without a licence or third-party insurance.

Sgt Matthew Picton, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "This is dreadful news. Our thoughts are firmly with the young boy's family and we're determined to get them the answers they deserve."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk