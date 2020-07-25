Oldham arrest after £1.2m cannabis farm found
- 25 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cannabis farm worth about £1.2m has been found by police.
They found about 3,000 plants after raiding premises in Shaw Road, Oldham, at about 22:15 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.
Inspector Anthony Allt said: "Cannabis farms - particularly of this scale - are operated by organised criminals, who use the profits from such grows to further their criminality."