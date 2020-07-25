Image copyright GMP Image caption About 3,000 plants were found by police

A cannabis farm worth about £1.2m has been found by police.

They found about 3,000 plants after raiding premises in Shaw Road, Oldham, at about 22:15 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

Inspector Anthony Allt said: "Cannabis farms - particularly of this scale - are operated by organised criminals, who use the profits from such grows to further their criminality."