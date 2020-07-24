Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was struck as he was crossing Ryecroft Street

A boy is "fighting for his life" after being knocked down by a car while crossing the road, police have said.

The eight-year-old was struck by a black BMW on Ryecroft Street, in Ashton-under-Lyne, at about 20:15 BST on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.

A force spokeswoman said he had suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Appealing for information about what happened, Sgt Matthew Picton said it was "a tragic incident which has left a young boy fighting for his life".

