Image copyright Damien Bourke Image caption Bowdon Cricket Club's over-40s last won a match in May 2015

A veterans' cricket team has won a game for the first time in more than five years, finally ending their barren run of about 60 matches.

Bowdon Cricket Club in Altrincham's Over-40s team last triumphed in 2015 but on Wednesday broke their duck with a seven-wicket win over Ashley.

Bowdon captain Damien Bourke, 47, said social distancing rules meant they were unable to toast their win in the bar.

He said they "celebrated with some cans of lukewarm lager from my car boot",

Ashley posted 121 for 7 from their 20 overs at Mere Cricket Club in Cheshire.

Nabeel Chowdery struck the winning single for Bowdon with two balls to spare.

“It was a big night for us and a big relief to finally get over the line," Damien added.

“I have never been on the winning side before as I only started playing for them four years ago!”