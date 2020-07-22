Image caption Street artist Akse, pictured, has already begun working to repair the mural

A Manchester mural paying tribute to George Floyd has had a "sickening" racist slur spray painted on it.

The portrait, in the city's Stevenson Square, was painted by street artist Akse in memory of Mr Floyd, who died after being arrested in the US in May.

The city's council said it would "do everything we can to find out who committed this abhorrent crime".

CCTV footage is being reviewed by police in an attempt to identify the person who caused the damage.

Image caption The word was covered up until Akse arrived to repair his work

The defacement is believed to have happened overnight and was discovered by Greater Manchester Police officers on a routine patrol in the area earlier.

A force spokesman said an investigation into the "racially aggravated criminal damage" had begun, but no arrests had been made.

Manchester City Council's deputy leader Nigel Murphy said it was "utterly sickening that this type of behaviour exists in our society".

"We will do everything we can to find out who committed this abhorrent crime," he added.

"Manchester is a place that celebrates our diversity and we will not tolerate hate in our city."

Akse, who has been approached for comment, has already begun repairing his work.

