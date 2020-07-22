Image copyright Bradford Pit Project Image caption Alan Evans was the driving force behind the Bradford Pit Project, Lauren Murphy said

The erection of a memorial celebrating the lives of Manchester's miners would have left the man who inspired it "over the moon", his granddaughter has said.

A sculpture celebrating Bradford Colliery is set to be installed near Manchester City's stadium, which stands on the site of the former pit.

Its proximity to Manchester saw it become known as the "pit in the city".

Lauren Murphy, who has campaigned for a memorial since Alan Evans died in 2012, said he would have been "chuffed".

The colliery, which was shut down in 1968, thrived for more than 350 years and employed 1,500 people when it closed.

Ms Murphy, who began researching the pit while at university, said her grandfather's stories of his time at the mine had been the "driving force" behind the Bradford Pit Project.

She said while working, it "became clear very little evidence remained of the pit or community which once surrounded it".

That led her to record the memories of 25 of her grandfather's former workmates, reconnecting some of them who had not seen each other for 50 years, for an archive at Manchester Central Library.

She said it was an "incredible and humbling" experience, as they "told lovely tales of friendships".

"[But] it was clear there was no closure for them when the pit closed and [there was] a strong need for some kind of physical remembrance to refer and connect to."

"I hope the memorial will encourage people to add more stories and images to the archive."

The 26ft (8m) lift shaft cage sculpture has been built and, pending planning permission, will be installed later in the year alongside Sir Howard Bernstein Way on the east side of the Etihad Campus, near the former pit head.

Designer Lucy Gannon said it had been a "privilege" to help realise Ms Murphy and the miners' vision.

She said the memorial "allows the viewer to imagine being lowered into a subterranean world below the streets of Manchester".

Bradford Colliery

Mining was first documented in Bradford in the 1590s, with several burials recorded for men who had died at 'Bradford Colepitte'

A 1761 plan of the area is marked 'New Coal Pit Field' and 'Further Coal Pit Field' on the site that became Bradford Colliery

By 1940, the colliery produced 243,365 tons of coal a year

Following reports that the pit was causing subsidence across Manchester, the colliery was closed in 1968. Analysis showed there was still large coal reserves below ground

Source: The Bradford Pit Project

