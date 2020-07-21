Image copyright Google Image caption Leroy Hanley was found dead at the home in Carnforth Street

Two men have been charged with murder over the death of a 59-year-old man whose body was found by police investigating a disturbance at a house.

Leroy Hanley's remains were discovered by officers on Carnforth Street in Rusholme at about 01:15 BST on 14 July.

Conor Gould O'Casey, 22, of Braken House, Charles Street, Manchester and Jack Brown, 26, of no fixed address have been charged with his murder.

Both are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.