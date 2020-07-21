Two charged with murder over body found at Rusholme house
- 21 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged with murder over the death of a 59-year-old man whose body was found by police investigating a disturbance at a house.
Leroy Hanley's remains were discovered by officers on Carnforth Street in Rusholme at about 01:15 BST on 14 July.
Conor Gould O'Casey, 22, of Braken House, Charles Street, Manchester and Jack Brown, 26, of no fixed address have been charged with his murder.
Both are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.