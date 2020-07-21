Image copyright Google Image caption A 59-year-old man was found with head injuries at the home in Carnforth Street

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found dead at a house in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police were called following a disturbance at the home in Carnforth Street, Rusholme, at about 01:15 BST on Tuesday.

A 59-year-old man was found with head injuries on a sofa, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man are currently in custody for questioning, police said.