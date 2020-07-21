Two held after man found dead at house in Rusholme
- 21 July 2020
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found dead at a house in Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police were called following a disturbance at the home in Carnforth Street, Rusholme, at about 01:15 BST on Tuesday.
A 59-year-old man was found with head injuries on a sofa, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man are currently in custody for questioning, police said.