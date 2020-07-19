Image copyright PA Media Image caption The officer found the Nazi symbol etched on their belongings

A police officer's belongings have been vandalised with a swastika by a colleague.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the officer found the Nazi symbol on their items when they began their shift earlier on Sunday.

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said he was "appalled that one of our employees felt that this behaviour was acceptable".

The force has launched an internal investigation.

GMP said the "disgraceful and disgusting act" had been declared a hate crime and said its professional standards team were treating it "incredibly seriously".

"A colleague has been subjected to a hate crime and there is no place for behaviour like this in GMP or policing nationally, and it's being treated incredibly seriously," Mr Hussain said.

"We serve one of the most culturally diverse areas in the United Kingdom and we're incredibly proud to have a diverse workforce to serve and represent our communities.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that an officer has been faced with such an atrocity during their shift and we're urging any officers or staff with any information to report it."