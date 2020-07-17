Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An abusive comment was allegedly made as councillors met using Zoom video conferencing

A councillor has lodged a complaint over claims she was subjected to abuse in a Zoom video meeting.

Independent councillor Jacqui Beswick had backed a Conservative amendment to a Labour motion on coronavirus funding.

It has been alleged a female councillor muttered the word "bitch" after former Labour member Ms Beswick indicated her support.

Rochdale Council confirmed it had received complaints and would take "appropriate steps".

Ms Beswick, who left Rochdale's Labour group last year, said she was "absolutely appalled" and believed the councillor, who made the comment, had breached the authority's code of conduct.

"Hopefully they will come forward and apologise," said Ms Beswick.

"It's unacceptable behaviour and I don't expect to be abused just for the fact I'm voting for what I believe to be right. It's my vote, my choice."

'Immature behaviour'

The Conservative group has also lodged a complaint over the comment and what has been described as separate "childish, irresponsible, immature behaviour" of some Labour members in a text-chat box during the virtual meeting.

The messages, which were not visible to the public, have been seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Ms Beswick said she did not hear the verbal comment at the time but was informed about it by fellow councillors.

However, Labour has accused the opposition of trying to draw attention for their own gain.

Image copyright Rochdale Council Image caption Councillor Jacqui Beswick described the alleged comment as "unacceptable"

Councillor John Blundell said: "It is yet to be confirmed that this is what was actually said and directed at Jacqui Beswick.

"Rather than get to the bottom of things like ordinary people, the opposition are simply trying to whip up media attention for their own gain."

Rochdale Council's Labour leader Allen Brett said he did not hear the comment directed at Ms Beswick or use the chat function so was unable to comment.

However, he added if Ms Beswick had been verbally abused it was "out of order".

A council spokesman said it had received complaints "related to councillor behaviour".

He added: "The council will ensure it takes the appropriate steps to deal with any such matters but it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."