A talented rugby player is permanently deaf in one ear after he was punched to the ground during a brawl with six nightclub bouncers, a court heard.

Joe Sharratt was advised by medics not to play the sport again following the incident at Factory 251 nightclub in Manchester in December 2018.

The former St Helens academy player suffered bleeds to the brain.

Six men have been sentenced at Manchester Crown Court after admitting their involvement in the disturbance.

The court heard Mr Sharratt had opted to continue pursuing his dream of becoming a professional.

He was attacked outside the city centre nightclub hours after he represented Lancashire in a match against Australia at the Etihad Stadium.

The Lancaster University student and his friend, Leon Cooper, were escorted from the premises in the early hours of 2 December after an altercation with a group of men, the court heard.

A heated argument followed which descended into a brawl with punches flying at the two men from door staff, said prosecutor Hugh McKee.

One of the blows to Mr Sharratt, then aged 18, was delivered to the face by "powerfully built" doorman Gareth Carr, knocking him unconscious as he fell backwards and hit his head on the ground.

Mr Sharratt was treated in hospital for five days and is now permanently deaf in his left ear. He also suffers from constant tinnitus.

In his victim personal statement, he said: "I was devastated. I have been given the all-clear to play, but was advised not to, but because it's my passion I have made the decision to play.

"I just want to move on with my life and I don't want this assault to take anything else away from me."

Carr, of Denbigh Road, Denton, was jailed for 21 months after admitting causing grievous bodily harm and affray.

Det Insp Paul Crompton, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "This shocking attack caused severe life changing injuries to a man who suffered permanent hearing loss at the hands of Carr's violent actions.

"No-one should be subjected to this kind of abuse at the hands of a security guard who is employed to protect people."

Amjad Yasin, 38, Imran Ilyas, 41, Lee Clark, 42, Mohammed Saleem, 22, and Javad Solimanbolagh, 25, all received suspended sentences after they also admitted affray.

They must also each perform 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Solimanbolagh, of Higher Lane, Whitefield, and Saleem, of Kingsway, Manchester, each received 18 months; Yasin, of Latimer Street, Oldham, and Ilyas, of Gainsborough Avenue, Oldham, were given 15 months each; and Clark, of Epson Avenue, Sale, received a 17-month term.

All their sentences were suspended for two years.

