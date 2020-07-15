Image copyright GMP Image caption Jason Bursk attacked a woman in her late 70s while she was sleeping

A "sexual predator" who targeted women and girls in their own homes at night has been jailed for 15 years.

Taxi driver Jason Bursk, 51, broke into homes in Radcliffe with the intention of committing sexual offences.

On one occasion, Bursk bit a 13-year-old girl and attempted to rape her in her bedroom, Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

"There can be no excuse whatsoever for your wicked, depraved and predatory behaviour," Judge John Potter told him.

Bursk, of Overton Close in Radcliffe, pleaded guilty to offences including attempted rape, sexual assault, trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence and attempted trespass with similar intent.

"Your convictions in these proceedings show you to be a deviant sexual predator," the judge said.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Jason Bursk was captured on CCTV breaking into this home in April 2019

Between November 2018 and November last year, Bursk attacked a woman in her late 70s while she was sleeping and assaulted a 13-year-old girl in her bedroom.

The teenager's sister tried to push Bursk away and CCTV footage captured him running from the scene holding his trousers up.

Bursk also entered two other properties before fleeing, and attempted to gain entry to three more.

Another victim came forward after she recognised Bursk in a media appeal and recalled how he had sexually abused her in 2012 when she was a child.

Sarah Johnston, defending, said Bursk's wife of more than 20 years and their children were standing by him.

"They genuinely believe that the root cause of the offending can be addressed," she said.

