Driver hurt in Chorlton-cum-Hardy crash with car pursued by police
A woman has been injured after her car was struck by a suspected stolen car being pursued by police.
Greater Manchester Police said officers chased a black VW Golf, believed to have been taken from a Chorlton-cum-Hardy address, after the driver failed to stop at about 08:55 BST.
The Golf's four occupants fled after it hit a blue Ford Fiesta near a Wilbraham Road bus stop in the Manchester suburb.
Police said the Ford's driver, a woman in her 40s, sustained minor injuries.
A force spokesman said she was taken to hospital as a precaution.
He added that no arrests had been made.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk