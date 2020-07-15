Image caption The collision happened near a bus stop on Wilbraham Road

A woman has been injured after her car was struck by a suspected stolen car being pursued by police.

Greater Manchester Police said officers chased a black VW Golf, believed to have been taken from a Chorlton-cum-Hardy address, after the driver failed to stop at about 08:55 BST.

The Golf's four occupants fled after it hit a blue Ford Fiesta near a Wilbraham Road bus stop in the Manchester suburb.

Police said the Ford's driver, a woman in her 40s, sustained minor injuries.

A force spokesman said she was taken to hospital as a precaution.

He added that no arrests had been made.

