Rusholme murder probe after man found dead at house
- 14 July 2020
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a house.
Police were called following a disturbance at the home in Carnforth Street, Rusholme, Manchester, at about 01:15 BST.
A man, believed to be in his fifties, was found with head injuries on a sofa and pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made and Greater Manchester Police has asked anyone with information to come forward.