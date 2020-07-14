Manchester

Rusholme murder probe after man found dead at house

  • 14 July 2020
Carnforth Street, Rusholme Image copyright Google
Image caption A man, believed to be in his fifties, was found with head injuries at the home in Carnforth Street

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a house.

Police were called following a disturbance at the home in Carnforth Street, Rusholme, Manchester, at about 01:15 BST.

A man, believed to be in his fifties, was found with head injuries on a sofa and pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and Greater Manchester Police has asked anyone with information to come forward.

