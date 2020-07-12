Image copyright Darren Singleton Image caption The driver of the Mitsubishi Shogun was seriously injured

Two men died and another man was seriously injured in a crash in Greater Manchester.

The victims were travelling in a Renault Megane that was in collision with a Mitsubishi Shogun in Salford, Greater Manchester Police said.

The crash happened in Bolton Road, Pendlebury, just before 07:00 GMT.

One victim was aged in his 30s, the other in his 40s. The Mitsubishi driver who is in his 60s is in a stable condition in hospital.

Bolton Road is closed as emergency services carry out investigation work.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said inquiries were "ongoing" and no arrests have been made.

"This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which two people have very sadly lost their lives," PC Karl Horner said.

"We have specially trained officers supporting those family members who have been affected."

