Bolton stabbing: Manhunt after 10-year-old boy attacked
- 11 July 2020
A 10-year-old boy has been stabbed in Bolton with a manhunt for his attacker under way, police say.
The victim was knifed near Bridgeman Street in Great Lever.
He has been taken to hospital for treatment, Greater Manchester Police said.
A witness told the Manchester Evening News there were five to six ambulances and up to seven police cars at the scene.