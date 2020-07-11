Manchester

Bolton stabbing: Manhunt after 10-year-old boy attacked

  • 11 July 2020
Image caption The boy was attacked in Bridgeman Street

A 10-year-old boy has been stabbed in Bolton with a manhunt for his attacker under way, police say.

The victim was knifed near Bridgeman Street in Great Lever.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment, Greater Manchester Police said.

A witness told the Manchester Evening News there were five to six ambulances and up to seven police cars at the scene.

