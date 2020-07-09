Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ambulances can now take children to the accident and emergency department

Wythenshawe Hospital will “fully reopen” for paediatric admissions by the end of July.

Children needing emergency care during the coronavirus pandemic had been diverted to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Ambulances can now take paediatric emergencies to the accident and emergency department and the public can take children from Monday.

The Starlight Unit, closed since April, has also started a “staged reopening”.

“New processes have been implemented to support social distancing and patient streaming to ensure the safety of our patients, their families and staff,” the hospital said in a statement.

“The unit will initially operate with a reduced number of beds, accepting GP and community referrals and urgent admissions in the first week.

“The unit will fully reopen its services later in July.”

The Starlight Unit, a children’s inpatient ward, had been temporarily relocated to Manchester.