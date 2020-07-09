Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption The raid "prevented a very large quantity of cannabis reaching the streets", Sgt Daniel Cullum said

Drugs with an estimated street value of £2m have been seized in a police raid.

The cannabis was found by officers searching a property in Lord Street, Cheetham Hill, Manchester on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Sgt Daniel Cullum said the raid had "prevented a very large quantity of cannabis reaching the streets".

The force said two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 40s, were being held on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences.

