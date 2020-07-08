Image caption The 13-year-old was hit on the pavement in Old Road

A 13-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car as he walked along the pavement in Greater Manchester.

Jack Worwood was knocked down on Old Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday, police said. He died in hospital on Wednesday.

The driver and passenger of the Jaguar failed to stop following the crash in Wigan, police said.

A 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The suspects have also been held on suspicion of causing death while uninsured, causing death while unlicensed, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

They remain in custody for questioning, a GMP spokesperson said.

Sgt Darren Hancock appealed for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward.

"This is devastating news and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with Jack's family as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened," he added.

